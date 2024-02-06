Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,732 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

