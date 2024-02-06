Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,839,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.