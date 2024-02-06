Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

