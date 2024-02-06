Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

