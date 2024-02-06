Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

