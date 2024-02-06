Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.