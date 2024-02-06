Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

