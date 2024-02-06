Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,342 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

