Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

