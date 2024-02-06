Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,761 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HEQT opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

