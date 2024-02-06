Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AVY opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $204.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

