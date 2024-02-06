Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,776,657 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.94% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $292,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

