Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

AXSM opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

