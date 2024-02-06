B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

