B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $643.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

