Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $60,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 161,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

