Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 870 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

