Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $134,379,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

HWM stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

