Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 3,567 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.51.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $10,885,804. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

