Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suzano by 11.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 495,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 0.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,461.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Suzano Increases Dividend

About Suzano

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

