Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $105,737.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,223.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $26,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $105,737.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,612. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

