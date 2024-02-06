Banco Santander S.A. Has $475,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJR stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

