Banco Santander S.A. Has $533,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after buying an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 189.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,651,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after buying an additional 3,045,213 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

