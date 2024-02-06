Banco Santander S.A. Invests $358,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

CARR stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

