Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

