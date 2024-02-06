Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,262 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

