Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,840 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
