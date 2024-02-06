Bank of America Upgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.



