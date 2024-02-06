Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 13,285 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.