Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

