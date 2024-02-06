Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,017 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $129,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.