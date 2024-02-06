Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,339 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

