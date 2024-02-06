Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 16.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,256.01 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $650.00 and a twelve month high of $1,307.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,176.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $996.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

