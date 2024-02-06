Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

