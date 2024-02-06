Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

