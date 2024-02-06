Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.01 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $204.35 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $195.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

