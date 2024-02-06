Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.02 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,441 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

