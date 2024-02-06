Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.09 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

