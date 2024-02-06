Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

