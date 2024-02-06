Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.16 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

CTAS opened at $615.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $583.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

