Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.16 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PWR opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.02.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

