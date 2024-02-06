Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.29 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after buying an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.