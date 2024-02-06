Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $783.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.84 and a 200 day moving average of $714.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock worth $13,288,324. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

