Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.