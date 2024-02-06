Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $881,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 266,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 89,841 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

