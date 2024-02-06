Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $903,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 100.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after acquiring an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

