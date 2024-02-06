Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $932,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hologic were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,477,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

