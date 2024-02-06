Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

