Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 150,000 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,538.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 217.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.2%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -540.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SID. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

