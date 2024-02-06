Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,546 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

